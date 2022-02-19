Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 692,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,650 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $22,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1,599.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 443,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 417,464 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 36.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,775,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,826,000 after purchasing an additional 470,581 shares during the period. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HFC. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.