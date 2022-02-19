Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,119 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $19,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Ameren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at $48,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 29.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

AEE opened at $84.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.59%.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

