Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2,859.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,458 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.75.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $378.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $433.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.37 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

