Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $20.16 Million Investment in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 259,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 250.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,132,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 27.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,330,000 after acquiring an additional 307,255 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 35.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,358,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,485,000 after acquiring an additional 353,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 36.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,229,000 after acquiring an additional 225,196 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at $61,173,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $3,610,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $52.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.48. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $133.40.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

