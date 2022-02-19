Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 195,552 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 26.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 923,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,552 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $21,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LTHM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Livent by 64.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Livent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -252.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

