Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 104.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 868,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,967 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $22,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $314,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $140,965,000 after acquiring an additional 988,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $16,414,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $15,478,000.

Shares of AEO opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.22. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.21.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

