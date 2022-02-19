Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 24,916 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,916 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $23,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 214.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,273 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 30.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after acquiring an additional 39,998 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 100.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 57.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,876,497.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Celsius stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $110.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.41 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.64.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.