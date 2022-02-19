Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE:IHD traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 38,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,983. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $8.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%.
About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.