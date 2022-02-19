Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:IHD traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 38,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,983. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $8.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,447,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,856,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 293,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 30,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares during the period.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

