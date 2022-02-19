Voya Investment Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,607 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 756.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,226,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,435 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -274.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.64 and a beta of -0.54. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $57.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $3,345,250 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

