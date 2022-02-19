Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,672,000 after purchasing an additional 113,366 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in QIAGEN by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in QIAGEN by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 24,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in QIAGEN by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.92. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QGEN shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. DZ Bank upgraded QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

