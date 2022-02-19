Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 10,438 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,438 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Navient by 441.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Navient by 54.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 26.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Navient by 115.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Navient stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens cut Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

