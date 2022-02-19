Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,830 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 25.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 0.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 6.0% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $59.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.84. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average is $54.53.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

