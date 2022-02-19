Vulcan Forged PYR Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.01 or 0.00030012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $287.06 million and $37.03 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

