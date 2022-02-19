Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Lowered to $184.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $186.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.52.

NYSE WMT opened at $137.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $382.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.42. Walmart has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,971,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,281 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $308,851,000. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

