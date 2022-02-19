Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

DIS stock opened at $151.36 on Friday. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $275.57 billion, a PE ratio of 90.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

