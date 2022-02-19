Warburg Research Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €44.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.75 ($49.72).

NORMA Group stock opened at €32.22 ($36.61) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €29.82 ($33.89) and a 1-year high of €49.36 ($56.09).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

