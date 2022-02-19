Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $42.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Warby Parker traded as low as $28.43 and last traded at $28.54, with a volume of 7133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.22.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WRBY. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $254,507.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 315,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.31 per share, with a total value of $9,562,926.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,892,210 shares of company stock worth $108,582,043 and have sold 602,848 shares worth $27,710,333.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Warby Parker by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250,941 shares during the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,642,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,713,000 after purchasing an additional 651,488 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,050,000.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.30.

Warby Parker Company Profile (NYSE:WRBY)

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

