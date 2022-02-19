Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMG shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.79.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 105.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 76.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

