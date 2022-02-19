Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRE opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.57 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $27.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

