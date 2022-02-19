Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has decreased its dividend by 21.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -251.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.1%.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $23.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 167.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $27.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 107,736 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 182,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

