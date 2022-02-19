Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.270-$3.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.88 billion-$6.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.59 billion.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $121.00. 2,550,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $138.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

