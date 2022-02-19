Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Waterstone Mortgage Corp. is committed to providing customers with exceptional customer service. By providing clients with sound, expert advice as to the many different loan programs and options available, we hope to take some of the mystery out of mortgage financing. For most people, a mortgage loan is the largest financial transaction they will ever make. Waterstone’s expert loan consultants are able to walk you through the mortgage process and put your mind at ease during the application and approval process. “

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Shares of WSBF opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $486.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.31. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 25.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.34%. This is a positive change from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $125,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,299 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 134,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waterstone Financial (WSBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.