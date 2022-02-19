Wedbush Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $937.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $1,270.00 to $937.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.64% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,156.68.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $656.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,091.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,351.60. Shopify has a twelve month low of $640.42 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after buying an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.3% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 25.0% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 187.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,220,000 after buying an additional 100,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

