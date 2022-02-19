Wedbush Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $937.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $1,270.00 to $937.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.64% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,156.68.
NYSE:SHOP opened at $656.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,091.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,351.60. Shopify has a twelve month low of $640.42 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after buying an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.3% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 25.0% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 187.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,220,000 after buying an additional 100,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
