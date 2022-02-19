Wedbush Lowers Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target to $115.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wedbush from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEGA. TheStreet cut Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $82.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.47 and a 200-day moving average of $117.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $79.59 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $316,075. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 20.4% in the third quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,347,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,292,000 after buying an additional 228,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,886,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,753,000 after buying an additional 116,834 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 10.0% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,810,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,888,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 401,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,928,000 after buying an additional 82,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

