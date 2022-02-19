Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CinCor Pharma (CINC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ: CINC) recently:

2/1/2022 – CinCor Pharma is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2022 – CinCor Pharma is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – CinCor Pharma is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2022 – CinCor Pharma is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINC traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 167,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,323. CinCor Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

