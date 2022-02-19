Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 145,394 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,605,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,394 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $379,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853,991 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,522 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,985,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83,791 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,371,000 after acquiring an additional 70,214 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $59.33 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $181.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.29.

In other Zai Lab news, Director Peter Wirth acquired 4,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

