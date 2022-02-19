Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,289,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783,208 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.09% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $315,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 231.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average is $28.62. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 128.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

