Wellington Management Group LLP Has $329.21 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,543,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,712 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.14% of Omnicom Group worth $329,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $84.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.65.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

