Wellington Management Group LLP Has $404.22 Million Stock Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,818,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,668 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Allakos worth $404,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allakos by 177.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allakos during the first quarter worth $142,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Allakos during the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Allakos during the third quarter worth $155,000. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALLK shares. Lifesci Capital cut Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen cut Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.94.

Shares of ALLK opened at $5.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.44. Allakos Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $139.51.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

