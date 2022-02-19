Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 24,665 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,747,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,665 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $341,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Black Knight by 235.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Black Knight during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Black Knight by 276.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 65.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.47. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.77 and a 1 year high of $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

