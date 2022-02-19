Wells Fargo & Company Trims Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Target Price to $275.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.17.

NYSE:STZ opened at $215.85 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -719.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -310.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,520.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 261,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,277,000 after acquiring an additional 245,821 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

