Wells Fargo & Company Trims Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Target Price to $130.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.55% from the company’s previous close.

FND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.46.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $98.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.25. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $145.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $354,734,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $153,975,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,047,000 after buying an additional 466,635 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 76.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,333,000 after buying an additional 367,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 95.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 720,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,111,000 after buying an additional 352,368 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.