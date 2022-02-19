Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stake Cut by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Welltower by 55.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 214.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 15.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of WELL opened at $82.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.25 and its 200-day moving average is $84.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

