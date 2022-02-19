Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PAI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
PAI stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $17.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (PAI)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.