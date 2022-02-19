Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PAI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

PAI stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $17.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 22,992 shares in the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.