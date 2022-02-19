Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Raised to C$2.50

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WEF. Raymond James set a C$2.90 price target on Western Forest Products and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
TSE:WEF opened at C$2.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$1.57 and a 12 month high of C$2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$734.17 million and a PE ratio of 3.84.
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
