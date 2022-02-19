Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Raised to C$2.50

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WEF. Raymond James set a C$2.90 price target on Western Forest Products and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

TSE:WEF opened at C$2.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$1.57 and a 12 month high of C$2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$734.17 million and a PE ratio of 3.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

