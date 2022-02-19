Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the January 15th total of 870,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 37.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,578,000 after buying an additional 1,143,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,177,000 after acquiring an additional 269,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,309,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,530,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 90.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,701,000 after acquiring an additional 612,509 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $115,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WLK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

WLK opened at $107.45 on Friday. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

