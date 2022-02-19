Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.58

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.58 and traded as high as C$28.35. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$28.12, with a volume of 38,657 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WTE shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.62.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

