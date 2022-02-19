Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Short Interest Up 36.9% in January

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the January 15th total of 5,530,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of UP stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87.

UP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Air Lines Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth about $241,285,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,575,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 815.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,075,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after buying an additional 4,521,390 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,058,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,475,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

