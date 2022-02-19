Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:WIHLY) Upgraded to Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:WIHLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

WIHLY stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15. Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ)

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ), a property company, owns, develops, operates, and manages commercial properties in the Ã-resund region, Sweden. The company's property portfolio includes office, retail, logistics/production, education/healthcare, and other properties, as well as land in MalmÃ¶, Helsingborg, Lund, and Copenhagen.

