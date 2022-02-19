Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:WIHLY) Upgraded to Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:WIHLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
WIHLY stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15. Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $24.50.
About Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (WIHLY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.