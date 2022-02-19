William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.57.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ECL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.54.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $178.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.82. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $177.01 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ecolab by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,171,000 after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,262,000 after buying an additional 97,763 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,879,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,146,000 after purchasing an additional 248,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

