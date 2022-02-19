William Blair Comments on Cellebrite DI Ltd’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Cellebrite DI in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst J. Ho expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CLBT. Cowen dropped their price target on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Shares of CLBT stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.03. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $13.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

