WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.36

Shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.36 and traded as high as $50.13. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $49.81, with a volume of 12,281 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 31.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

