Wolfe Research Lowers Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,100.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,156.68.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $656.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,091.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,351.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. Shopify has a one year low of $640.42 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Shopify by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,469,553,000 after acquiring an additional 65,144 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Shopify by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,184,252,000 after acquiring an additional 90,070 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Shopify by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,449,000 after acquiring an additional 683,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,829,928,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.