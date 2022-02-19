Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Holdings Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,263 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WWW opened at $25.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -35.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WWW shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

