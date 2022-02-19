Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.03 Per Share

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Woodside Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.42.

WOPEY opened at $19.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62. Woodside Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Woodside Petroleum stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

