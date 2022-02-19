Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Position Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,822 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Workiva by 6.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 182.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Workiva during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Workiva by 10.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Workiva by 1,215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

WK stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.14.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

