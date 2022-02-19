World Token (WORLD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, World Token has traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One World Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. World Token has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $26,654.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00044074 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,732.20 or 0.06847987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,980.61 or 1.00207253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00049381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00051231 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003184 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,746,877 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

