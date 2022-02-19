Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 996 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Amundi bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,567,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,183 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,619,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,348,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $272,140,000 after acquiring an additional 280,536 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $270.22 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

