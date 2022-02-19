Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 62.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,415,000 after buying an additional 5,281,291 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 325.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 80,279 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 924,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,219,000 after buying an additional 51,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on REG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.21.

Shares of REG stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.26 and a 200 day moving average of $70.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

