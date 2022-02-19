Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Invests $2.04 Million in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,969,000 after purchasing an additional 292,423 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,267,000 after acquiring an additional 254,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 150.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,356,000 after acquiring an additional 226,167 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in IPG Photonics by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,492,000 after buying an additional 206,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on IPGP. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $136.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.52. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.70 and a fifty-two week high of $241.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

